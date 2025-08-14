Djed Spence signs new long-term contract at Tottenham

Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract at Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

Versatile full-back Spence only signed fresh terms last October until 2028, but has been rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign at Spurs.

Spence made 35 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, after eventually being handed his full debut in December – two-and-a-half-years after he first joined the club.

Spence played for Tottenham in the Super Cup (Adam Davya/PA)

After Spence was deemed a “club signing” by former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in 22, the former Nottingham Forest defender had mixed loans at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa.

Spence might have left Spurs in the summer of 2024, but instead forced his way into the plans of Ange Postecoglou and played his part in their Europa League triumph.

Postecoglou’s replacement Thomas Frank has quickly placed his trust in Spence and turned to him for Wednesday’s Super Cup loss to Paris St Germain.

The latest development of the 24-year-old’s resurgence is to earn improved terms at the north London club to ensure his long-term future remains at Tottenham.