Djed Spence signs new contract at Tottenham

Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract at Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

Versatile full-back Spence only signed fresh terms last October until 2028, but has been rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign at Spurs.

Spence made 35 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, after eventually being handed his full debut in December – two-and-a-half-years after he first joined the club.

After Spence was deemed a “club signing” by former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in 2022, the former Nottingham Forest defender had mixed loans at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa.

Spence might have left Spurs last summer, but instead forced his way into the plans of then-boss Ange Postecoglou and played his part in their Europa League triumph.

Postecoglou’s replacement Thomas Frank has quickly placed his trust in Spence and started him in Wednesday’s Super Cup loss to Paris St Germain.

The latest stage of the 25-year-old’s resurgence is to earn improved terms to ensure his long-term future remains at Tottenham.

Speaking in Udine before his new contract had been finalised, Spence was quizzed on the prospect of Spurs being active during the final fortnight of the summer transfer window.

Injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have left Tottenham short on attacking midfield options, which is why the club has this week opened talks with Manchester City and Crystal Palace respectively over the potential signings of Savinho and Eberechi Eze, PA understands.

“I’m not sure who has been linked or who is going to come in, but I think yeah whoever comes in will definitely add strength to the squad and will be a good thing for us,” Spence admitted.

“Yeah, (Champions League), it’s a great competition, it’s the big stage and everyone wants to show what they can do on the biggest stage, so yeah, looking forward to it.”

Before Spurs return to Europe’s elite competition next month, morale must be lifted after their midweek shoot-out loss.

Spence urged Tottenham to bounce back in their Premier League opener with Burnley on Saturday, which will be Frank’s first fixture at home.

He added: “I think we’ve got to keep our heads up first and foremost. Then starting Saturday, we play at home, get a win and take it from there.

“I think the main thing (asked by Frank) is be solid at the back and our target is to keep as many clean sheets as possible. You do that and you win trophies, you win titles.”