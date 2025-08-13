Venus Williams handed US Open wild card at the age of 45

Two-time former champion Venus Williams has been handed a wild card into this month’s US Open at the age of 45.

The seven-time grand slam winner made a surprise comeback to tennis earlier this summer after more than a year out of the sport.

Williams showed she can still compete after beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in the first round at the Washington Open.

Now the former world number one is set to become the oldest singles player to compete at Flushing Meadows since Renee Richards, aged 47 in 1981.

It will be Williams’ 25th appearance at the New York major, 25 years after she first won it in 2000.

She is also on the entry list for the new-look mixed doubles event alongside another American, Reilly Opelka.

Williams’ sister Serena, who won six US Opens among her 23 grand slam titles, retired after the tournament in 2022.