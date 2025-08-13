Leah Williamson misses Arsenal training camp in Germany due to knee injury

England captain Leah Williamson will miss Arsenal’s pre-season training camp in Germany to recover from a knee injury sustained in the European Championship final.

The 28-year-old centre-back was in action for the entirety of that contest, won by the Lionesses in a penalty shoot-out with Spain to defend their title after the sides remained locked in a 1-1 stalemate after extra time.

Arsenal captain Kim Little, midfielder Lia Walti and forward Jessie Gale will also remain in London.

Little and Gale are both carrying knocks, while Walti is building back to fitness following a minor procedure earlier this month.

Canada international Olivia Smith, who became the first £1million player in the women’s game when she joined the Gunners in July, is also among the party travelling to Adidas HQ on Wednesday.

Joining her is Michelle Agyemang, the 19-year-old forward who spent last season on loan to Brighton.

Agyemang was named UEFA’s Women’s Euro 2025 Young Player of the Tournament after a standout two-goal performance at the championship.