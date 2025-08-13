Joe Gomez returns to Liverpool training ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has returned to training ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener at home to Bournemouth in a timely boost for head coach Arne Slot.

The 28-year-old, the club’s longest-serving current player, returned home from the tour of the Far East early with an Achilles injury and was subsequently sidelined for three weeks.

But he was pictured with the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for the defending champions’ season opener at Anfield.

His absence had left Slot with just two senior centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate and questions had been asked as to whether the Reds boss had left himself light in that area after allowing Jarell Quansah to join Bayer Leverkusen.

However, moves are progressing for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Parma’s 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, which would bring better balance to the squad.