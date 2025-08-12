Liverpool in talks with Crystal Palace over move for Marc Guehi

Liverpool are in talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and are pursuing a deal for Parma teenager Giovanni Leoni, the PA news agency understands.

Arne Slot’s Reds have been busy since winning last season’s Premier League, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez among the summer arrivals.

Liverpool have also seen a £110million bid rejected in recent weeks for unsettled Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, but defensive reinforcements appear to be the current priority.

Marc Guehi played a key role for England at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

PA understands the Anfield outfit are in discussions with Palace over a deal for England international Guehi.

The 25-year-old captained the Eagles to victory against Liverpool in Sunday’s Community Shield at Wembley and is out of contract next summer.

Guehi starred in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final and will want regular game time ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Liverpool are hopeful that the former Chelsea defender wants to join them but sources have denied reports that personal terms have been agreed.

PA understands Liverpool are also interested in 18-year-old defender Leoni from Parma and are in talks with the Serie A side.

The Italy Under-19 international spent time with Padova and Sampdoria before moving to Emilia-Romagna last year.