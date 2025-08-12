Donnarumma ‘disappointed and disheartened’ at PSG Super Cup squad omission

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left “disappointed and disheartened” at Luis Enrique’s decision to push the Paris St Germain goalkeeper towards the exit door.

Italy international Donnarumma was an eye-catching omission from PSG’s Super Cup squad for Wednesday’s fixture with Tottenham in his home country.

Big-money summer arrival Lucas Chevalier has been included and is set to make his PSG debut at Stadio Friuli after Luis Enrique confirmed he wanted a goalkeeper profile that was “different” to Donnarumma.

Italy captain Donnarumma has since taken to Instagram to criticise the decision and expressed his desire to say goodbye “in the eyes one more time” to the PSG supporters at Parc des Princes.

“To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris St Germain,” Donnarumma said.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success, I am disappointed and disheartened.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done.

“If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights and of you, who made me feel at home.

“To my team-mates – my second family – thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers.

“Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris.”

Luis Enrique explained his decision in Udine, saying: “These are always difficult decisions to make.

“I can definitely talk about Gigio, because he’s one of the best players in his position, without a doubt. He’s even better as a person.

“We’re looking for a goalkeeping profile that is different to Donnarumma. It’s always difficult to make the decision in these kinds of situations.”

Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma (pictured) has taken to Instagram to criticise Luis Enrique’s decision (Adam Davy/PA)

Luis Enrique also revealed Tottenham were once an option for him and admitted they have a physical advantage on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old was linked with the vacancy at Spurs after Antonio Conte left in 2023, but Ange Postecoglou was eventually hired and Luis Enrique subsequently took over PSG in a sliding doors moment for both men.

Postecoglou was able to mastermind Europa League success in May and end Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought, whilst Luis Enrique guided PSG to the holy grail of a maiden Champions League title.

The pair will not face each other in Italy after Spurs ruthlessly discarded with Postecoglou following a poor domestic campaign and the appointment of Thomas Frank – alongside the fact they have been in pre-season training since early July, while PSG only returned last Wednesday after their Club World Cup exploits – gives the English outfit a slight edge, according to Luis Enrique.

“Well, I have to say that it is difficult because they changed recently the manager, new manager, some new players, they play a few friendly matches before tomorrow’s match and I don’t know what kind of game they are going to plan,” Luis Enrique acknowledged.

“It is going to be difficult because they have been training for the last month and we are in our first week, but it is not an excuse.

“We are going to try to compete at our best.”

On Spurs’ links, Luis Enrique added: “Well, there were some options for me in the last six months before I came to Paris and Tottenham was one of them.”