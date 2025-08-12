Alice Capsey hits overdue Hundred half-century as Invincibles clip Phoenix wings

Alice Capsey’s first half-century in 10 innings in The Hundred lifted Oval Invincibles to their first victory of this season after they downed Birmingham Phoenix by 22 runs at Edgbaston.

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning swiped 36 off 19 balls in a 76-run opening stand with Invincibles skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill (33), laying the foundations for Capsey to capitalise on the fine start.

The 21-year-old has struggled for England in the past 12 months, but she has shone for Surrey recently and demonstrated flashes of her best form back on the biggest of stages in a sparkling 29-ball 52.

Amanda-Jade Wellington, pictured, sensationally ran out Emma Lamb

Paige Scholfield added 25 not out off 16 deliveries as the Invincibles, who lost their first two games this year, posted 174 for five, their highest ever total and the third best in the event’s history.

Amanda-Jade Wellington, out for a golden duck, took centre stage in the reply, following up a juggling catch to dismiss Georgia Voll (22) with a no-look underarm back flick to run out Emma Lamb (25).

In between the Australia’s leg spin did for Marie Kelly and Ellyse Perry, who was looking dangerous on 29 before feathering behind, ultimately ending the Phoenix’s charge as they settled for 152 for six.