Alexander Isak handed shirt number by Newcastle despite speculation over future

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been handed a shirt number for the new season despite ongoing uncertainty over his future on Tyneside.

The 25-year-old Sweden international, the subject of a rejected £110million bid from Premier League champions Liverpool, has been left to train alone since withdrawing from the club’s pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea citing a thigh injury.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe revealed at the weekend that the former Real Sociedad frontman was fit, but could not be considered for selection having indicated he wanted to explore his options this summer.

However when Newcastle, who value the player at £150m, published their squad list for the new campaign on Tuesday, his name appeared alongside the number 14, the shirt he has worn since his £63m switch from Sociedad three summers ago.

The number nine shirt vacated by Callum Wilson and previously worn by the likes of Geordie greats Jackie Milburn, Malcolm Macdonald and Alan Shearer, remains vacant.

The squad list was announced as the battle over Isak, who has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, raged on behind the scenes.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 Sela Cup defeat by Atletico Madrid, Howe was both diplomatic and firm about the situation.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has said the club will make the final decision over Alexander Isak’s future (John Walton/PA)

He said: “I think I’ve said many times, he is contracted to us. He’s our player. The club basically make the decision on his future. I don’t know what that will be.

“Of course, I have a preferred outcome on the best and strongest squad possible, but also I want players that really want to play for this football club.”

The Magpies have insisted since the end of last season that Isak would not be sold this summer and although a bid close to their asking price might leave them with a decision to make, that remains their stance.

However, amid suggestions that the player could be reintegrated into the squad, sources close to him were briefing that he would not play for the club again.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a target for Newcastle (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newcastle, who were already looking for a replacement for Wilson, have taken a pragmatic approach and have made significant efforts to recruit a series of forwards.

They have missed out on Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, but remain in the hunt for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

But they will not countenance selling Isak even at the right price if they cannot plug the sizeable gap he would leave, and neither of those requirements has yet been met.