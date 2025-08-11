Tottenham open talks with Man City over potential Savinho signing

Tottenham have opened talks with Manchester City over the potential signing of Savinho, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Son Heung-min to Los Angeles FC and the recent serious knee injury sustained by James Maddison.

A pursuit of Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White failed last month, and Tottenham have now switched attention to versatile attacker Savinho, but discussions with Man City are at an early stage.

Savinho scored three goals last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brazilian winger Savinho signed for Man City in the summer of 2024 and played 48 times in his debut campaign under Pep Guardiola.

Mainly used on the ring wing by Guardiola for City, Savinho, who scored three times and produced 13 assists last season, made a name for himself at Troyes before he starred for LaLiga outfit Girona in the 2023-24 term.

Savinho scored 11 goals for Girona from the left side of their attack and if an agreement can be reached between Tottenham and City, the 21-year-old could be a natural replacement for the club’s former captain Son.

Despite an encouraging first campaign at the Etihad Stadium for Savinho, the arrival of Rayan Cherki this summer has provided greater competition in attack and he could now be let go by Guardiola.