Defender Malick Thiaw closing in on Newcastle switch

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw was on Tyneside on Monday to undergo a medical as he closed in on a move to Newcastle.

The 24-year-old Germany international flew in on Sunday after the two clubs agreed a fee understood to amount to an initial 35million Euros, around £30.3m.

Thiaw has made 85 appearances for the Serie A club, which he joined from Schalke in August 2022, one of them in a 0-0 Champions League draw with the Magpies at the San Siro in September 2023.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping to bolster his squad further before the transfer window closes (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Should the deal go through, Thiaw will be head coach Eddie Howe’s third senior recruit of a difficult summer following the £55million capture of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and a loan move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Thiaw’s arrival would strengthen a central defensive pool which currently includes Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles.

It would also provide a measure of respite for Howe, who is having to contend with the ongoing search for new recruits while dealing with the situation surrounding want-away striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle open their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa on Saturday having won none of their pre-season fixtures and with their transfer mission far from complete.