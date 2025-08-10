Jofra Archer stars as Southern Brave cruise past Birmingham Phoenix in Hundred

Jofra Archer claimed two for 16 to lead Southern Brave to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix in the men’s Hundred.

Phoenix were limited to 106 for seven, with New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell adding to Archer’s effort with three for 10, while the highlight for the visitors came via Joe Clarke’s 36.

Phoenix were undone by a fine display of attacking bowling as Brave ripped into them with England stars Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone all falling in quick succession.

James Vince then hit 41 from 30 balls, part of a 75-run opening stand with Leus du Plooy, as the home side delivered a dominant display.

Former England opener Jason Roy hit 18 as Du Plooy finished with an unbeaten 48, seeing Brave to their target with 19 balls to spare.

Victory in Southampton was enough to move them joint top of the early table with two wins from two, with Phoenix still awaiting a first success of the season.

Brave completed a double over Phoenix after a 15-run victory earlier in the women’s Hundred thanks to Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s 59 and fine all-round work from Sophie Devine.

England batter Wyatt-Hodge hit eight fours while Devine made 27 and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt registered 28 as Brave set the visitors a target of 140.

Phoenix captain Ellyse Perry put on stands of 36 with Sterre Kalis – who herself chipped in with 44 – and 37 with Amy Jones.

England seamer Lauren Bell took three for 17 and New Zealand all-rounder Devine was also crucial to thwarting Phoenix’s chase, taking Perry for 26 as a strong position for Phoenix in which they required 45 from 30 balls slipped away.

Devine caught Jones for 20 before Ailsa Lister and Megan Schutt also went as Phoenix’s lower order collapsed from from 95 for four to 124 all out, giving Brave their second win from as many matches.

Northern Superchargers also have two wins from two in the women’s competition after 18-year-old Davina Perrin hit an unbeaten 72 from 40 balls to inspire an eight-wicket triumph over Trent Rockets.

Perrin’s knock was her first half-century in the Hundred and set up a comfortable chase as Superchargers clinched victory with 21 balls to spare.

Rockets were five for three after 18 balls before Ash Gardner made a spirited resistance, racking up 61 from 32 but Rockets were ultimately able to post only a disappointing 128.

Phoebe Litchfield struck 22 from 10 balls in support of Perrin before Annabel Sutherland (18) finished things off by reverse-sweeping through the off-side.