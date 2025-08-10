I love big moments – Henderson shootout hero as Palace win Community Shield

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson enjoyed his moment in the spotlight as he saved two penalties in their shootout win over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Liverpool’s new signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong both scored in the first half but were pegged back each time by goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and, after the break, Ismaila Sarr.

Mohamed Salah missed his second penalty in a week as one of three failures from the spot in the shootout and Justin Devenny scored Palace’s fifth to make it 3-2.

“I love the big moments, I love being in that pressure moment. The homework we did on penalties was great,” Henderson told TNT Sports.

“They have unbelievable players and have a great team but two trophies in three months is incredible.

“These emotions are fantastic. With them 2-1 up you think we are out the game. The manager said we’d get chances and we did.”