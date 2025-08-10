Grant Forrest congratulated by Donald Trump after winning Nexo Championship

Grant Forrest eased to victory on home soil for the second time in his career with a four-shot success at the Nexo Championship – and then received a video call from United States president Donald Trump.

Forrest’s victory was at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen and, shortly after collecting his trophy, he was being congratulated by the owner and 47th president of the USA over FaceTime.

“I watched it… he’s some player. I look forward to playing with him – in fact I will play with him tomorrow if he could get on a plane,” Trump said in the call, shared on X by the DP World Tour.

“What a round of golf. What three rounds of brilliant golf. It’s a great honour you won, thank you very much.”

Forrest, who lifted his maiden DP World Tour title at St Andrews four years and two days ago, took control of windy conditions over the weekend but saw his three-shot overnight advantage trimmed to two after Todd Clements’ birdie on the opening hole.

However, when Forrest birdied the fourth and Clements carded a triple-bogey eight at the same hole, the Scot led by five and never looked back.

The world number 294, who double-bogeyed the last, added two more birdies and a dropped shot in a closing 72 to finish with an eight-under-par total.

“It’s amazing, just speechless,” Forrest said. “I think it is the same week as I won four years ago on the calendar so just amazing, that must say something about this week and being at home.

“I just can’t believe it. It’s been such a tough year on the golf course. It’s just a crazy game that you can go and come out and do this, with what feels out of nowhere.

“It’s just that old chestnut that one week can turn things around and it has.”

Joe Dean nervelessly parred the last to claim solo second at four under, with John Parry one shot further behind alongside Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan and Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen.

Jordan Smith finished sixth at two under, while Clements, Andy Sullivan and Finland’s Oliver Lindell were a further shot adrift – the only nine players to finish the tournament under par.