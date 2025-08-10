Diogo Jota given touching tribute at Wembley ahead of Community Shield

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were given a touching tribute at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Reds forward Jota died in a car crash along with his brother Silva in Spain on July 3 and were honoured with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

Liverpool supporters paid respect with a rousing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading ‘Diogo J’ and featuring the forward’s image and number 20.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace stand during a minute’s silence (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool great Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end, as fans from both clubs expressed their respect with a standing ovation as the late siblings’ images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

The moment of silence was interrupted by a minority of fans from the Palace end, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as other Palace supporters, who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

Reds boss Arne Slot on Thursday told the FA website he was immensely proud of how his Premier League champions had dealt with the tragedy.

He said: “This summer has been a difficult for everybody connected with the club,” said Slot. “The passing of Diogo Jota had a big impact on all of us and is something that we are still coming to terms with.

“We cannot imagine the pain that Diogo’s family, his wife, children and friends are going through, and the club will continue to give them all the support they can going forward.

Arne Slot praised his players for the way they have dealt with the tragedy (Adam Davy/PA)

“Diogo’s passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community.

“I also want to mention the strength and the courage of my players here. They have found themselves in one of the toughest positions imaginable, but the way they have come together and the way they have conducted themselves, on and off the pitch, is a credit to them and to this football club. We really couldn’t have asked more of the boys, and I am extremely proud of them all.

“We will always carry Diogo with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go.”