Tommy Fleetwood builds healthy lead at FedEx St Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood fired a six-under 64 on Friday to build a healthy lead at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

For the second consecutive day, the Englishman strung together four straight birdies on the back nine.

Fleetwood finished the second round four shots ahead of Englishman Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia, with storms suspending play for the remainder of the day.

Rose has two holes remaining to complete the round when play resumes on Saturday.

Only the top 70 in the season-long FedEx rankings have qualified for the event – although Rory McIlroy opted not to play this week – with the top 50 after the tournament reaching next week’s BMW Championship.

The top 30 after that will contest the Tour Championship in pursuit of a 10million dollar (£7.4million) bonus.