Harry Kane pays tribute to Son Heung-min following his move to Los Angeles FC

Harry Kane paid a glowing tribute to former Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min following his move to Los Angeles FC.

Son completed a switch to the Major League Soccer side for a deal worth in excess of £20million on Wednesday, ending a 10-year stay in north London.

The 33-year-old’s transfer came after he revealed on Saturday that he would be leaving Spurs, where he scored 173 goals in 454 appearances and captained the team to clinch the Europa League crown in May.

Kane and Son combined together for 47 Premier League goals (John Walton/PA)

Son joins Kane as another Tottenham player who has ended a lengthy-association with the club after the England striker left his boyhood club for Bayern Munich in 2023.

The pair enjoyed a highly successful partnership following Son’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, where the duo combined for 47 goals to make them the most prolific partnership in Premier League history.

Kane paid tribute to his former team-mate on social media, describing Son as “one of the very best people” in football.

“Sonny Sonny Sonny. What can I say. We shared so many magical moments together on and off the pitch over the years,” Kane posted.

“As a person and a player you deserved all the success you’ve enjoyed. One of the very best people in the game.

“It gave me such joy to see you lift a trophy last season and no doubt you’ll be a success with your next steps. See you soon.”