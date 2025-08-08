Ethan Nwaneri commits to Arsenal with new five-year deal

Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new five-year contract which runs until 2030.

The 18-year-old scored nine goals in 37 appearances last term during his breakthrough season with the Gunners.

He then helped England Under-21s retain the European Championship title.

“It means everything to me, I’m so happy to have got it done,” Nwaneri told Arsenal’s website.

“This is where I feel at home and where I’m going to develop the best.

“I’m very excited. I see this as my first real season and part of a proper squad in the changing room. I’m so excited for what I can bring to the team and how I can help the team.”

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history in September 2022 when he came off the bench in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory at Brentford at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the Premier League’s youngest player in 2022 (John Walton/PA)

He made another cameo appearance – in a 6-0 victory at West Ham – the following season before becoming a first-team regular last term.

The academy graduate registered his first professional goals by bagging a brace in the Gunners’ 5-1 Carabao Cup success against Bolton last September.

He started 11 of his 26 top-flight appearances across the 2024-25 campaign, scoring four times, in addition to registering two goals in seven Champions League outings.

Arsenal begin the new Premier League season on Sunday, August 17 away to Manchester United.