Burnley sign Armando Broja from Chelsea on permanent deal

Armando Broja has left boyhood club Chelsea after joining promoted Burnley for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract.

Broja moved to Chelsea from Tottenham aged eight in 2009 before progressing through the Blues’ academy all the way up to the first-team ranks, where he made 38 appearances and scored nine goals.

However, Broja – an English-born striker who represents Albania, the country where his parents are from – has had several loan spells away from west London, most recently at Everton last season.

The Toffees decided against making the transfer permanent but with Chelsea bolstering their forward line with the big-money signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, Broja has decided to move on.

The 23-year-old, who has also played for Southampton and Fulham in the Premier League, said: “I am really excited to be here as a Burnley player.

“It’s a really positive time to be joining this club ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. I can’t wait to get going.

“I’m feeling good, I’m ready and I’m excited about the challenge of playing for this club. I can tell you all that I will be giving my all every time I pull on the famous claret shirt.”

Burnley have also raided Stamford Bridge to sign Bashir Humphreys and Lesley Ugochukwu in the off-season as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the top flight.