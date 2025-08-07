Villarreal sign Thomas Partey and condemn ‘violence in all its forms’

Villarreal have condemned “violence in all its forms” after signing former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 32-year-old Ghana international, whose contract with the Gunners expired at the end of last season, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player. Partey was not asked to enter any pleas and was granted conditional bail.

Villarreal announced on Thursday afternoon that they had reached an agreement with the former Atletico Madrid, Real Mallorca and Almeria player, who will join his team-mates at the training ground on Friday, but did not specify the length of contract he has signed.

However, in a statement published on their official X account, they said: “The club is also aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceeding in England. The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him.

“The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.

“Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

Partey, who was charged four days after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of June, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 2.

One of the conditions of his bail is that he must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

Partey joined Arsenal in October 2020 in a £45.3million switch from Atletico and made 120 Premier League appearances for the club.

The Villarreal statement said: “Thomas Teye Partey is a complete midfielder with great stamina and exceptional physical attributes. He is an excellent ball-winner and has the ability to start moves from deep.

“The African footballer also boasts a good shot from mid-range and has the ability to break lines when driving forward.”