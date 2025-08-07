New Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen managing day-to-day before setting targets

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen admitted he was living day-to-day at the crisis club rather than setting targets for the season ahead.

A stormy past few months has seen Wednesday hit with several EFL-imposed embargoes for financial breaches, including failing to pay players and staff on time in May, June and July.

That led to the 15 first-team players still on the books at the club to boycott a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley, which came to light on the same day Pedersen was announced as Owls boss.

Pedersen is certain a repeat scenario would not unfold in their Sky Bet Championship curtain-raiser at Leicester on Sunday, although he was unwilling to think too much beyond the East Midlands trip.

The Danish boss told the PA news agency: “I think if I spoke about goal-setting – with 15 players right now – and say we will stay in the league or this or that, this is not where we are right now.

“Tomorrow, I will do everything with my staff to have the best (training) session for the players and then on Sunday, make the best possible game plan. This is where we are right now.

“Of course, I have an idea of how the club should look in the future. In my head, I know where we want to be but this is not interesting for the players right now.

“I think I have a really good relationship with the players. I’m convinced we have a group who are really looking forward to Sunday’s game and will do everything they can for our club.

“How the players are handling this situation is not for everyone to do this, it’s for special ones and they’re doing a really special job at the moment.”

Owner Dejphon Chansiri is looking to offload the Championship club (PA Video/PA)

Pedersen stepped up from assistant last week to replace Danny Rohl, who left the club by mutual consent after helping them avoid relegation in 2023-24 before overseeing a respectable 12th-place finish last season.

Unable to sign or loan players for a fee until January 2027, Pedersen is working diligently to bump up the threadbare playing and non-playing numbers at Hillsborough and bring in individuals for free.

Adding to the uncertainty is owner Dejphon Chansiri looking to offload the club but Pedersen, who says he speaks “regularly” with the Thai businessman, has no regrets about committing to Wednesday.

Pedersen said: “What (Chansiri) said to me the last time we spoke is he will do everything he can to solve the problem as quick as possible. I think he’ll do what he can.

“To be Sheffield Wednesday manager is an honour. I spoke with (other) clubs but I said to my wife ‘it’s really interesting but you know where my heart is’.

“My family love to stay here. My two boys love to be in the school where they are, they love to play football here and my wife loves to be here. When the club asked me to come back, I had no doubt.

“It’s important (to look at) what can I control, what can I not control? Of course we need new players and new coaches, but right now it’s not so easy just to find players and players and players.

“It’s a tough environment right now because there are so many things (happening) from outside. But I have the biggest respect for my players and staff and how they are handling the situation.”