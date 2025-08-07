Luke Littler raring to go and confident of success at Australian Darts Masters

Luke Littler is ready to take his domination worldwide as he targets glory at the Australian Darts Masters this weekend.

The teenager consolidated his position at the top of the game with victory at the World Matchplay in July, completing a hat-trick of prestigious titles alongside the 2025 World Championship and Premier League in 2024.

He was runner-up to Gerwyn Price at this event last year and is confident of going one better this time around.

“I’ve been here a few days now, so I’ve settled in but once Friday night comes, we’re in the venue and the crowd are pumping, it will definitely get me up for it,” he said ahead of the tournament in Wollongong.

“Once you are runner-up you want to come back the next year and win it. It’s a long time but now we are here and coming off the back of the Matchplay win, I am feeling very confident and up for the task.

“I got tested in Blackpool and I definitely made a good 10 days of it. Happy to come out with the win and claim the Triple Crown but now we’re Down Under, it’s a different competition and a different mindset.”

Littler will open his campaign against New Zealand’s Haupai Puha as eight PDC stars take on Oceanic players.

World number one Luke Humphries is up against Jonny Tata while defending champion Price takes on Joe Comito.

Josh Rock, a beaten semi-finalist in Blackpool, makes his World Series debut and has a tough opener against home favourite Simon Whitlock.

Rock has taken his game to new levels this year, including a World Cup win with fellow Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney in June, but he says does not yet class himself as one of the game’s elite players.

“Not just yet,” he said. The Premier League is the aim for next year if not then the year after, then I’ll class myself as an elite player.

“My game has been in a very good place all year, if I keep playing well I can see myself going up higher in the ratings.

“It will obviously be fantastic to win, if you’re going to put your name on the World Series why not do it at the first try?”