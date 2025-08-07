Lee Bullen never feared Sheff Wed players would boycott season opener

Former Sheffield Wednesday captain and assistant manager Lee Bullen does not believe the club’s players seriously considered boycotting Sunday’s opening Sky Bet Championship game at Leicester.

Wednesday have spiralled into a deepening crisis this summer and are currently under various EFL-imposed embargoes for financial breaches.

The players refused to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley last weekend after Wednesday failed to pay staff and players on time for the third consecutive month.

Lee Bullen had three spells as the Owls caretaker boss between 2017-2019 (Barrington Coombs/PA)

That heightened concern within the EFL that Wednesday would not be able to fulfil Sunday’s fixture, before the club assured the governing body this week that the players would not be extending their boycott.

Bullen told the PA news agency: “I can see the reasoning behind the friendly game. That’s a relatively easy option to lay down a first marker I suppose as a group.

“The Leicester match, personally, I don’t think that was ever going to be in jeopardy. I don’t think the players would do that.

“I think they have too much respect for the fanbase and the people that work within the football club to do that because ultimately there could be further sanctions from the EFL, points deductions or fines or whatever.

Lee Bullen spent four years as a player and five as coach at Hillsborough (PA)

“I don’t know if the players would have any issues individually with the EFL if that was to happen, so personally, I don’t think that would ever have come to fruition.”

Under EFL rules, delayed player wages in May and June allowed Josh Windass and Michael Smith to walk away from their contracts for free to join Wrexham and Preston respectively, while it has been reported defender Max Lowe has also handed in his notice.

Captain Barry Bannan bucked the trend by signing a new deal last week and Bullen, currently assistant boss at National League side Boston, insisted he was not surprised that more players have not departed.

“No, I’m genuinely not surprised,” he said. “I’ve got all the respect in the world for those that have taken up that option. I don’t live in their shoes, so don’t know 100 per cent the reasons for their decision.

“I spoke to Barry after he decided to renew his contract. I told him it takes a hell of a lot of guts and fair play to him. He deserves all the credit he gets.

“But he said he couldn’t leave people. He’s been with kit men who are like 78 years old, young Ash (Holland) is head kit man there, the laundry ladies, he just feels part of that family.

“He’s known them all for 11 years and felt his responsibility as captain of the club. No, it doesn’t surprise me that the other lads have stuck with it. They understand it is a wonderful club going through tough times.”