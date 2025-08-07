Chelsea defender Levi Colwill set for lengthy absence following ACL surgery

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is set to miss a significant portion of the upcoming season after undergoing successful surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Blues kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on August 17, but Enzo Maresca will not have the 22-year-old at his disposal after Colwill sustained the injury in training at their Cobham base.

The Colwill blow could possibly open the door for Jorrel Hato, the Blues’ new signing from Ajax.

A Chelsea statement read: “Defender Levi Colwill has today undergone successful surgery to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“The 22-year-old had reported back to Cobham for pre-season at the start of this week, before unfortunately sustaining the injury in training.

“Medical assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action.

“Levi will now begin his recovery and be supported by the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.”