Spurs captain Son Heung-min set to seal Los Angeles FC move in MLS record deal

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is expected to complete his transfer to Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

Son revealed on Saturday, before playing in Sunday’s pre-season 1-1 draw with Newcastle in his home country of South Korea, that he would leave Spurs after a decade of service for the Premier League club.

After an emotional farewell, Son arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday and watched LAFC clinch a 2-1 win over Tigres at BMO Stadium.

A press conference has since been arranged by the Major League Soccer club for 1400 local time (2200BST) on Wednesday, when Son’s arrival is set to be officially announced.

The 33-year-old made the decision to bring his time at Tottenham to an end this summer after he helped the club end a 17-year trophy drought in May with Europa League final success over Manchester United.

With Son into the final 12 months of his deal at Spurs, the South Korea forward felt it was the right time for a “fresh challenge”, having signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Son Heung-min led Spurs to Europa League glory in May (Nick Potts/PA)

LAFC had already indicated their interest in Son by this point and a deal for a fee in excess of £20million has been reached with Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

Son’s transfer will be an MLS record, surpassing the 21.5m US dollars Atlanta spent on signing forward Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough in February.

Spurs stalwart Son will exit north London after scoring 173 goals in 454 appearances.