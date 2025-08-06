Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko understood to favour Man Utd switch ahead of Newcastle

Manchester United are seeking to strike a deal with RB Leipzig after Benjamin Sesko indicated to the Old Trafford club he favours a move to them over Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old striker has been the subject of a tug of a war as the Premier League sides attempt to bolster their attacks ahead of the new season.

Newcastle made the first move and reacted to seeing an initial bid rebuffed by making an improved approach worth a reported 82.5million euros (£71.9m) plus 2.5m euros (£2.2m) in add-ons.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils were waiting in the wings and followed with a rival proposal worth 75m euros (£65.4m), plus a potential 10m (£8.7m) in add-ons, giving the player a decision to make.

Manchester United and Newcastle have both moved for Sesko (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Manchester United believe Sesko’s preference is to join them, PA understands, and are now looking to reach an agreement on terms with Leipzig.

The Slovenia international, who scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions last term, has long been on the Red Devils’ radar, stretching back to when he moved from Domzale to RB Salzburg in 2019.

The Old Trafford outfit made him their priority over Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, having also been interested in Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike before their summer switches.

Newcastle held an interest in the latter pair and missing out on Sesko would be another blow in a summer of gut punches as they struggle to improve their squad.

The potential setback could also impact the situation with star man Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international missed Newcastle’s Asian tour with what the club called a “minor thigh injury”, but it soon emerged he was unsettled and training at former club Real Sociedad.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe claimed he only found about Isak’s whereabouts through the media, before the striker returned to Tyneside this week.

The 25-year-old scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season and has a contract until 2028.