Keir Starmer urges those involved with Morecambe to ‘do the right thing’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “very concerned” about the plight of Morecambe and has urged everyone involved with the club “to do the right thing”.

The Shrimps, who were relegated from League Two last season, are at risk of closure due to a financial crisis.

Morecambe were last week suspended by the National League, a decision which will be reviewed on August 20, amid a protracted takeover process involving owner Jason Whittingham and sports investment company Panjab Warriors.

Morecambe have been suspended by the National League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“In relation to Morecambe, I’m very concerned about the situation, and urge all concerned to do the right thing to ensure that we get the outcome that every Morecambe fan, every football fan wants, which is a thriving and successful club,” Sir Keir told Bauer Media.

“It is really important. Morecambe (football club) matters to the people of Morecambe, to the community, to the fans.

“These are pride of place issues and whether it’s Morecambe or other clubs, we have to do everything we can to make sure that they’re not just surviving but they have the opportunity to thrive.”

A bill to establish an independent football regulator became law two weeks ago but is unlikely to be in place in time to prevent Morecambe from collapse.

Early last month, owner Whittingham sacked the Shrimps’ board of directors a day after they announced they would put the Lancashire club into administration.

Asked if the government would consider stepping in, Sir Keir said: “Look, there are already discussions going on.

“There is a way through this and I’d urge everyone to do the right thing and get to the right outcome here. It really matters.”