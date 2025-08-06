I’d rather sit with the fans, says Jeff Stelling amid row with Hartlepool owner

Broadcaster Jeff Stelling has vowed to join Hartlepool fans on the terraces amid an escalating row with the National League club’s owner.

Former Sky Sports and now TalkSPORT presenter Stelling joked on Tuesday evening that he might have to dress up as a Blues Brother to support the club after Raj Singh reportedly urged Pool’s league rivals not to admit him to their boardrooms this season.

The 70-year-old stood down as honorary president in May in protest at the owner’s handling of negotiations to sell Hartlepool to a local consortium after talks had stalled, and while he believes he will not be welcome at the Prestige Group Stadium, he will continue to support his team on the road.

Hartlepool owner Raj Singh has reportedly asked National League clubs not to admit broadcaster Jeff Stelling to their boardrooms (Nigel French/PA)

Asked about the situation on TalkSPORT on Wednesday morning, Stelling, who revealed he was asleep when the story broke on Tuesday night, said: “You know what? It didn’t bother me, I’m not president of the football club anymore.

“It’s my football club, I’m a lifelong supporter of that football club and if it came down to the fact that I travelled and stood with the Poolies, the Hartlepool supporters, wherever they are, then that’s…

“I’d already bought my ticket – we’re away to Yeovil on Saturday – I’d already bought my ticket to be with the fans, so I didn’t get the issue or why Mr Singh wanted to raise it.

“But of course, then it was leaked to the media and then of course it all spiralled and spiralled out of control. The other thing that I took offence to was in the statement he says in the unlikely event that I attend games independently.

Jeff Stelling would be happy to meet Hartlepool owner Raj Singh (Nigel French/PA)

“Well, I mean, last season I went to Aldershot, Eastleigh, Solihull, Southend, Sutton, Wealdstone, Woking, Dagenham and Redbridge, Ebbsfleet, Maidenhead and a few others as well, so, it’s not so unlikely that I’ll attend.”

In response to Singh’s move, the town’s MP Jonathan Brash has in turn written to National League clubs urging them to treat the popular broadcaster with the “respect and courtesy that he has most certainly earned”.

Stelling, who confirmed he had introduced the agent of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to the club after they had expressed an interest in buying it before they opted to invest in Wrexham, has insisted he would be happy to discuss the situation with Singh.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to Mr Singh for months – it might even be a year – so this was just completely out of the blue. I just don’t regard it as any big deal.

“I don’t think I’d be welcome at home games – I’d probably have to go in disguise – but certainly at away games, I’m very happy to go with the fans, no problem whatsoever. I’d rather go with the fans, let’s put it that way.

“I’ll be a Yeovil on Saturday and I’ll tell you what, I’ll say it right now – if Mr Singh is there, I’ll be happy to meet him and have a chat with him.”