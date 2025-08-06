Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn rematch rescheduled for November 15 in London

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn’s rematch will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, according to Ring Magazine.

The men had been due to go head to head for a second time on September 20 but, with Eubank Jr claiming he would not be ready for that date, the bout has now been scheduled for Saturday, November 15.

Eubank Jr won a ferocious first meeting, fought at the 160lb middleweight limit, on a unanimous points decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 116-112 at the same venue in April.

He later claimed he had undergone eye surgery after being “headbutted” by Benn and spent two nights in hospital as a result of severe dehydration.

The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier.

Chis Eubank Sr, who had seemingly been estranged from his son for some time, made a surprise appearance before the bout and the pair shared an emotional greeting.

Eubank Sr later said his son had “upheld the family name” after inflicting the first defeat of Benn’s professional career.