Sheffield Wednesday captain expects Championship opener at Leicester to go ahead

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan expects the crisis-hit club to fulfil their opening Sky Bet Championship fixture away to Leicester.

Wednesday’s players refused to feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley on Saturday after wages were not paid on time for the fourth time in five months.

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust plans to protest against under-fire owner Dejphon Chansiri during Sunday’s televised fixture against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Club owner Dejphon Chansiri is under pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if there was a prospect of players going on strike, Bannan, who on Saturday signed a new contract at Hillsborough, told talkSPORT: “No, I don’t think so.

“We pulled out of the Burnley game at the weekend, that was simply because it’s happened too much now and I think it’s a lot easier to pull put of a pre-season friendly game than it is a Championship fixture.

“We’ve come into training and just got on with it and made it look to the outside world like we’re fine with it, so that was our choice then to say enough’s enough really.”