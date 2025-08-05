Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey granted conditional bail

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

Thomas Partey left Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June (PA)

Partey stood with his arms behind his back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, wearing a black zip-neck jumper.

His bail conditions include that he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

It comes amid reports that Partey is set to join Spanish club Villarreal.

As bail conditions were discussed in court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said: “I understand he’s no longer employed in this country and playing in Spain now.”

Partey is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 2.

He was charged four days after leaving Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June.

The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.