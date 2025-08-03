Sunday’s briefing: Eddie Howe frustrated by Isak saga as Wilson joins Hammers

Speculation over the future of Alexander Isak at Newcastle rumbles on, while West Ham have signed former Magpies striker Callum Wilson.

In Scotland, the William Hill Premiership is under way.

Howe frustrated by Isak saga

Howe has described the affair as “complex” (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has admitted the situation surrounding unsettled striker Alexander Isak is “far from ideal”.

The Magpies rejected a £110million bid for the Sweden international on Friday from Liverpool, who recently beat them to the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Hugo Ekitike.

The 25-year-old did not travel to Asia for Newcastle’s pre-season tour due to what the club called a “minor thigh injury”, only for talk of his unhappiness to emerge.

Howe said: “I don’t really know what is going to happen next. The situation is far from ideal and it is quite complex.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, have signed Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan with an option to buy and reportedly made a £65.4m bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Wilson joins Hammers

Wilson’s career will continue in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Ham have signed Callum Wilson on a one-year contract following his release by Newcastle.

The 33-year-old former Bournemouth striker scored 49 goals in 130 appearances in five years for the Magpies.

Wilson said: “I’m excited to be joining a massive football club like West Ham.”

Holloway angered by fan behaviour

Ian Holloway was appalled by the behaviour of a Swindon supporter (Nigel French/PA)

Swindon boss Ian Holloway said he was “absolutely disgusted” after a fan allegedly threw part of a seat at rival goalkeeper Myles Roberts in a tense 2-1 defeat at 10-man Walsall.

The flashpoint occurred in stoppage time, shortly after Connor Barrett scored what proved the winner for the 10-man Saddlers in the Sky Bet League Two opener.

Holloway added: “Whoever you are, you should be ashamed of yourself. I am going to hunt you down and find you.”

Opening day frustration for Rangers

Rangers were pegged back by Motherwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers slipped at the starting line of their William Hill Premiership campaign as Motherwell hit back for a 1-1 draw at Fir Park.

Gers skipper James Tavernier headed in from a corner in the 14th minute but Russell Martin’s side never found any rhythm and Emmanuel Longelo drove in an equaliser three minutes from time.

Newly-promoted Livingston came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Kilmarnock, who paid a heavy price for the sending-off of George Stanger.

What’s on today?

Scottish champions Celtic begin their bid for a 14th title in 15 seasons as they host St Mirren.

There are two other games in the SPL with promoted Falkirk taking on Dundee United and Dundee facing Hibernian.