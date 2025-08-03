Miyu Yamashita holds off Charley Hull to win first major at Women’s Open

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita held off a strong challenge from Charley Hull to win the AIG Women’s Open by two shots on Sunday.

Yamashita, who began the day leading by one from Kim A-lim, carded a steady final-round 70 in blustery conditions to land her first major title with an 11-under-par total of 277 at Royal Porthcawl.

Hull, three strokes behind on six under overnight, emerged as the closest challenger as she picked up five birdies in a stretch of 10 holes either side of the turn.

Charley Hull was unable to sustain her challenge for the title (Nigel French/PA)

That twice took the Englishwoman within one shot of the lead but Yamashita, who put herself in a position of strength with three birdies on the front nine, was always able to keep herself in front.

A key period came as Yamashita overcame a nervy missed birdie putt to save par on the 14th by holing from an awkward distance.

At around the same time Hull, playing two groups ahead, dropped a shot at the par-four 16th after visiting a bunker and the rough before underhitting a chip.

It might have been worse but for holing a lengthy putt to escape with a bogey, but another shot was given away on the following hole.

That saw Yamashita’s lead increase to three and allowed her to finish in relative comfort, with a bogey on the 17th the only blemish on her card.

Hull ended joint-second on nine under – her fourth runner-up finish in a major – alongside Minami Katsu of Japan, who birdied the last to shoot 69.

Kim’s challenge faded with a round that featured six bogeys but the 2020 US Women’s Open winner managed to claw her way back into a share of fourth place on seven under with a birdie on the last. Another Japanese player, Rio Takeda, was alongside her after a 71.

Lottie Woad, winner of the Scottish Open last week on her professional debut, overcame bogeys on her first two holes to shoot 71 and finish in a tie for eighth place on four under.

Another Englishwoman, Mimi Rhodes, had a moment to savour with a remarkable hole-in-one on the par-three fifth, thanks to a fortunate ricochet off playing partner Stephanie Kyriacou’s ball.

Australian Kyriacou, who made a hole-in-one herself in the second round, played first and went close to another ace with a shot that came to rest inches from the cup.

Rhodes then played a very similar shot and, luckily for her, Kyriacou’s ball was handily placed for it to deflect in off.

That was the undoubted highlight of a 74 that saw Rhodes finish alongside Georgia Hall, who shot 75, on one under.

Reflecting on a success that came the day after her 24th birthday, Yamashita said at the presentation ceremony: “To win such an historic tournament is such an incredible feeling. To have my family around me and have so much support around me is just amazing. It’s something very special.

“The course was set up very difficult, but it was in brilliant condition and the amount of fans I had around me pushed me to the victory.”