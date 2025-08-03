Mimi Rhodes makes unusual hole-in-one at Women’s Open

England’s Mimi Rhodes found an unusual way to score low on a tough day by sinking a remarkable hole-in-one in her final round at the AIG Women’s Open.

High winds made for difficult conditions at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday but, with a fortuitous ricochet off her playing partner’s ball, Rhodes aced the par-three fifth.

Rhodes, who began six shots off the overnight lead of nine under held by Miyu Yamashita, had the benefit of following Stephanie Kyriacou off the tee.

The Australian went close to a hole-in-one herself with a shot that hit the green and came to rest inches from the cup.

Rhodes then played a very similar shot and, luckily for her, Kyriacou’s ball was handily placed for it to deflect in off. Kyriacou was still able to hole her short putt for a deserved birdie.

Meanwhile, Yamashita birdied the fourth to open up a three-shot lead as nearest challenger Kim A-lim dropped back to seven under following back-to-back bogeys.

Rhodes’ compatriot Charley Hull then cut the gap to two with consecutive birdies at the fifth and sixth.