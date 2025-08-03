Marlie Packer cleared for opening match of England’s World Cup campaign

England flanker Marlie Packer will be available to feature in the opening match of the World Cup after being handed a one-match ban for her red card in Saturday’s win over Spain.

The 35-year-old was sent off in the second half of the Red Roses’ 97-7 warm-up victory in Leicester following a clumsy clearout on the left leg of Spain full-back Claudia Pena.

Packer’s suspension rules her out of her country’s final warm-up match, away to France on Saturday.

Hosts England begin the World Cup on Friday, August 22 against the United States in Sunderland.

In determining the sanction, World Rugby’s foul play review committee noted Packer accepted foul play occurred but she did not agree the offence warranted a red card.

Her challenge, which did not result in injury to Harlequins player Pena, was deemed to be “reckless”. The committee decided the offence warranted a two-match ban but opted to award full 50 per cent mitigation.

England’s 15-try success at Welford Road was Packer’s first match as captain since being replaced in the full-time role by Zoe Aldcroft in January.

The Saracens forward, who has 111 Test caps, led the Red Roses to back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams in 2023 and 2024 and is one of head coach John Mitchell’s vice-captains.