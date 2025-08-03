Chelsea sign 19-year-old Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax

Chelsea have completed the signing of Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax in a deal worth a reported £37million.

The 19-year-old, who has been capped six times by his country, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He becomes the Blues’ eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

“I’m very excited, I’m so happy to be here,” Hato, who can operate in central defence or at left-back, told the Premier League club’s website.

“I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I’m very happy.”

Hato joined Ajax’s academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam in 2018 and signed his first professional contract aged 16 four years later.

He scored four goals in 111 appearances for the Eredivisie giants, with his international debut coming as a substitute in a 6–0 win against Gibraltar in November 2023.

Club World Cup champions Chelsea begin the new top-flight season on Sunday, August 17 at home to London rivals Crystal Palace.