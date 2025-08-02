Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice in Hungary

Lando Norris trailed Oscar Piastri by just 0.032 seconds in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris headed both sessions at the Hungaroring on Friday but played second fiddle to his championship rival and McLaren team-mate in the concluding running before qualifying.

McLaren have been dominant all weekend at the last round before the summer break with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third, albeit four tenths back.

Lewis Hamilton was next up, 0.768 seconds off Piastri’s pace, with Kimi Antonelli fifth for Mercedes and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso sixth.

Oscar Piastri denied Lando Norris a practice clean sweep in Hungary (Bradley Collyer/PA)

George Russell took eighth place but Max Verstappen’s troubled weekend continued after he finished way down in 12th.

The four-time world champion took aim at the handling of his Red Bull as he ended the session 1.2 sec slower than Piastri. Yuki Tsunoda was 19th of 20 in the other Red Bull.

Qualifying for the 14th round of 24 takes place at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST). Piastri holds a 16-point lead over team-mate Norris in the world championship.