Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale joins Newcastle on season-long loan

Newcastle have completed the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

The 27-year-old moved to St Mary’s from Arsenal for an initial £18million last August and performed well in an embarrassing campaign for the relegated Saints.

Ramsdale has secured a Premier League return by joining Newcastle for the 2025-26 season, with Southampton receiving a substantial fee and seeing his wages covered in full as part of the loan.

The PA news agency understands the Magpies, who lost out on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to Manchester City, also have a purchase option as part of the agreement.

“It’s great to be here,” Ramsdale said. “I’ve always loved coming here and I’ve seen how passionate and loud the fans can be.

“I’ve always loved playing here at St James’ Park – I’ve not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you it’s some place.”

Ramsdale has made 183 Premier League appearances since being handed his top-flight debut in 2019 under Magpies boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth.

“Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me,” the England international said.

Aaron Ramsdale worked with Eddie Howe at Bournemouth (Mark Kerton/PA)

“They’ve already had a great influence on my career and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth.

“He really showed me the ropes, so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here.”

Newcastle head coach Howe added: “Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad.

“Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group.”