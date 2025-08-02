Emma Raducanu crashes out in straight sets in Montreal

Emma Raducanu was dumped out of the National Bank Open in Montreal as she went down 6-2-6-1 to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova.

Raducanu had won both of their previous meetings, but rarely looked like extending that run as she held her serve just once in either set.

Wimbledon finalist Anisimova came from 40-15 down to break Raducanu’s serve in the second game of the match and, although the British number one broke back immediately, she was unable to fashion another break point in the contest.

Amanda Anisimova hits a return to Emma Raducanu (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press/AP)

Anisimova broke again to make it 3-1 and added a third break to wrap up the set.

Her dominance continued in the second set as Raducanu won just eight points on her own serve, avoiding the whitewash after losing the first five games before Anisimova served out for a place in the fourth round.

She will face 10th seed Elina Svitolina or Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16.

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek needed little more than an hour to complete a 6-2 6-2 victory over Germany’s Eva Lys, but Jessica Pegula’s bid for a third straight Montreal title was ended by world number 386 Anastasija Sevastova.

The Latvian, a former world number 11 who has had lengthy spells out on maternity leave and with a torn ACL, beat the third seed 3-6 6-4 6-1.