Charley Hull charges into Women’s Open contention at Royal Porthcawl

England’s Charley Hull climbed into contention at the AIG Women’s Open after a superb third-round 66 left her three shots behind leader Miyu Yamashita.

Hull began the day at Royal Porthcawl on even-par, 11 shots off the lead, but launched her charge with seven birdies and one bogey as her six-under score catapulted her up the leaderboard into a tie for fourth place.

Japan’s Yamashita, who led by three shots overnight after a bogey-free 65 on Friday, carded a two-over 74 and saw her lead cut to one shot after South Korea’s Kim A-lim posted a five-under 67 to climb into outright second.

American Andrea Lee also shot a 67 and sits third, while Japan’s Minami Katsu sank seven birdies and an eagle for a brilliant 65 – spoilt by two birdies – to climb alongside Hull, American Megan Khang (68) and Rio Takeda (74).

When world number 20 Hull was asked if she would go for victory on Sunday, she told the media: “Yeah, 100 per cent. I’ve got nothing to lose have I?

“I hit it in the bunker on the first and made a good up and down there. Then I just made birdies when I gave myself an opportunity to make a birdie, apart from the last hole.

“I just kind of enjoy chasing. It’s quite fun. I like it. It’s more fun that way. I like hunting someone down.”

England’s Georgia Hall, Open winner in 2018, also climbed up the leaderboard, a four-under 68 leaving her tied in eighth place with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling (69) and Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini (72).

Lottie Woad, in just her second event as a professional after winning the Scottish Open last week, is a shot further back on three under after shooting a 71.

The pre-tournament favourite from Surrey, who birdied the final hole after squandering several other chances, is among a group of seven tied in 11th after her one-under round alongside England’s Mimi Rhodes (70).

World number one Nelly Korda finished two over for the day after a 74 and sits in a group tied in 36th place, which includes New Zealand’s defending champion Lydia Ko (70).