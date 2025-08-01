Tensions threaten to boil over as England and India seek edge in series decider

Tensions rose once again as England’s fifth Test decider against India advanced towards a chaotic and ill-tempered conclusion at the Kia Oval.

A total of 15 wickets tumbled on day two as ball dominated bat for the first time in the series, but the increasingly lengthy list of flashpoints between the rival teams ensured a spiky finish is in prospect.

India ended the day 52 ahead on 75 for two, having lost their last four batters in double-quick time in the morning before bowling England out for 247 in just over 50 overs.

England will rue not adding to the list of scalps, Yashasvi Jaiswal advancing to a rapid 51 not out after being shelled twice in the slips by Harry Brook and Zak Crawley.

With the series up for grabs – England chasing a 3-1 win, India eyeing a creditable 2-2 draw away from home – both sides have everything to play for over the remaining three days.

Whether they can keep a lid on their emotions remains to be seen after the strained relations between the sides continued.

Ben Duckett was involved in two eye-catching exchanges. He reacted with an admirably cool head after Akash Deep dismissed him and then draped his arm over the left-hander’s shoulder as he offered a few unsolicited words.

Deep’s actions could be deemed to breach ICC rules on “inappropriate physical contact”, despite being delivered with a smile.

Duckett then appeared to annoy Sai Sudharsan after his own late dismissal, with the India number three spinning on his heels after heading for the pavilion and engaging in further verbals.

England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates the dismissal of India’s Sai Sudharsan (Ben Whitley/PA).

In between those incidents, Joe Root responded furiously after an exchange with Prasidh Krishna.

It is unclear what was said between the pair, but Root, who has rarely lost his cool in 13 years of international cricket, was clearly incensed as he shouted indignantly at the seamer.

The umpires also saw fit to intervene, having words with the bowler as well as a handful of his team-mates.

England began ruthlessly with the ball, taking the last four wickets for six runs to end the first innings on 224.

After blowing hot and cold on day one Josh Tongue served up more of the same as he kicked things off for England, with three of his first four balls disappearing to the boundary.

The pay-off came soon after as the Nottinghamshire quick beat Karun Nair with a fine delivery that zipped through at 91mph and had him lbw.

From there it was over to Gus Atkinson, who crushed the tail in ruthless fashion to seal figures of five for 33 on his comeback. Washington Sundar was bounced out, taking on a bumper and failing, Mohammed Siraj lost his off stump and Krishna nicked behind for a duck.

Zak Crawley got the England innings off to a flying start (Ben Whitley/PA).

If the clatter of wickets gave England’s openers the jitters it was impossible to tell, Crawley instantly on the offensive as he slapped three of his first nine balls for four.

Duckett overcame a couple of early scares, a loud lbw shout shown to be going over and a possible catch landing safe as the fielders at gully and point left it for each other.

But his response was emphatic, reversing his hands and launching Deep for six over the slips before hitting the ropes three more times in the seamer’s next visit.

The runs were raining down on India as the top-order pair piled up 92 in 12 overs, but Duckett’s boldness cost him eventually, feeding a gentle catch behind after flipping his hands and looking for another scoop.

India were much improved in the afternoon, seeing their lead dwindle but regularly breaking through.

Siraj had Ollie Pope (22), Root (29) and Jacob Bethell (six) lbw, just reward for a wholehearted and excellently-executed spell of fast bowling.

Bethell hit one glorious four through cover point but was pinned off the next ball, cutting short his first Test innings of the year.

Krishna returned to remove Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton before the interval, but Brook rode his luck to make an important 53 before he was last man out to the impressive Siraj.

There was enough time for 18 overs before bad light intervened, with plenty of action packed in.

Tongue bowled a brilliant new ball burst in the absence of the injured Chris Woakes, finally getting his due when KL Rahul fenced to slip.

Jaiswal played with unruly aggression, cashing in after edges were spilled on 20 and 40.

Sudharsan was also badly dropped by substitute fielder Liam Dawson at fine leg, but Atkinson made sure that was not a costly drop as he pinned the batter lbw.

Sudharsan’s cross exchange with Duckett epitomised another frosty passage of play, with more of the same surely on the cards.