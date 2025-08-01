Tempers flare as England and India battle for control of fifth Test

Tempers flared once again as England and India battled for control on day two of a finely balanced fifth Test decider.

The hosts reached tea on 215 for seven after Gus Atkinson’s five-for knocked the tourists over for 224, with the game almost entirely even as ball dominated bat on a sporty Kia Oval pitch.

With the series up for grabs – England chasing a 3-1 win, India eyeing a creditable 2-2 draw away from home – both sides will be wary of emotions bubbling over after more tetchy exchanges.

Gus Atkinson claimed five wickets to help bowl India out (Ben Whitley/PA)

Relations between the two teams have been strained for the past three games and the latest flashpoints came as they tussled in a finely balanced series finale at the Kia Oval.

India seamer Akash Deep draped an arm over Ben Duckett after dismissing the opener caught behind off a reverse scoop, a potentially provocative act that could be deemed to breach ICC rules on “inappropriate physical contact”. Duckett did well not to react as he walked off, despite the bowler interrupting his exit with some unsolicited words from close quarters.

Joe Root was less able to keep a lid on things, responding furiously after an exchange with Prasidh Krishna as he ran between the wickets.

It is unclear what was said between the pair but Root, who has rarely lost his cool in 13 years of international cricket, was clearly incensed as he shouted indignantly at Krishna. The umpires also saw fit to intervene, having words with the bowler as well as a handful of his team-mates.

Zak Crawley was quickly into his stride (Ben Whitley/PA)

England began ruthlessly with the ball, taking the last four wickers for six runs before Duckett and Zak Crawley wiped 92 off the deficit in 12 overs of thrillingly cavalier strokeplay. Deep stopped the rot by removing Duckett before lunch and six more scalps in the afternoon session kept India in the fight.

After blowing hot and cold on day one Josh Tongue served up more of the same as he kicked things off for England, with three of his first four balls disappearing to the boundary. The pay-off came soon after as the Nottinghamshire quick beat Karun Nair with a fine delivery that zipped through at 91mph and had him lbw.

From there it was over to Atkinson, who crushed the tail in ruthless fashion. Washington Sundar was bounced out, taking on a bumper and failing, Mohammed Siraj lost his off stump and Krishna nicked behind for a duck.

If the clatter of wickets gave England’s openers the jitters it was impossible to tell, Crawley instantly on the offensive as he slapped three of his first nine balls for four. Duckett overcame a couple of early scares, a loud lbw shout shown to be going over and a possible catch landing safe as the fielders at gully and point left it for each other.

Ben Duckett reacts after being caught out (Ben Whitley/PA)

But his response was emphatic, reversing his hands and launching Deep for six over the slips before hitting the ropes three more times in the seamer’s next visit. The runs were raining down on India but Duckett’s boldness cost him eventually, feeding a gentle catch behind after flipping his hands and looking for another scoop.

India were much improved in the afternoon, seeing their lead dwindle but regularly breaking through. Mohammed Siraj had Ollie Pope (22), Root (29) and Jacob Bethell (six) lbw, just reward for a wholehearted and excellently executed spell of fast bowling.

Bethell hit one glorious four through cover point but was pinned off the next ball, cutting short his first Test innings of the year. Krishna returned to remove Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton before the interval but Harry Brook rode his luck to remain in place on 33 not out despite some wild flourishes.