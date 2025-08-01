Lottie Woad loses more ground in Women’s Open as Miyu Yamashita sets pace

Lottie Woad lost further ground at the AIG Women’s Open after a triple bogey in her second-round score of 70 left her nine shots behind leader Miyu Yamashita on two under.

Woad, tournament favourite in just her second event as a professional after winning the Scottish Open last week, was on the charge after her sixth birdie of the day at the 14th before suffering a big setback at the par-four 16th.

Japan’s Yamashita followed her first-round 68 with a bogey-free 65 to open up a three-shot lead over compatriot and joint overnight leader Rio Takeda, who carded a 69 on another blustery day at Royal Porthcawl.

Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and American Lindy Duncan are all tied for third, four shots further back on four under.

Another big group, including 2021 Women’s Open winner Madelene Sagstrom and Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck – still out on the course having played 12 holes – are tied on three under.

Woad, Wales’ Darcey Harry and American world number one Nelly Korda are among another group of eight, are tied in 11th on two under.

Surrey’s Woad, who also won the Irish Open and finished tied for third at The Evian Championship in her final weeks as an amateur, began the day five shots behind the leaders after a first-round level-par 72.

Lottie Woad recovered from her triple bogey to par the final two holes (Nigel French/PA)

The 21-year-old parred the first five holes on Friday before birdies at the sixth and eighth took her to the turn on two under.

Four more birdies and a bogey in the next five holes lifted her up to fifth on the leaderboard on five under, but after another par at the 15th, a penalty drop at the 16th, where she two-putted after chipping on to the green, saw her drop three shots.

Woad told Sky Sports: “It’s probably playing the toughest hole of the day. I hit a good drive but pushed the three-wood a bit and it went in the one thick bit over there.

“I got a bit unlucky with that but then took my medicine afterwards and ended up making a seven.

“I’m happy with how I recovered after it. I was a bit angry after that but I just had to move on quickly.”

Woad parred the final two holes – she missed a birdie putt on the 18th – to finish the second round alongside 22-year-old Harry as the highest-placed home nations players.

Harry followed up her opening-round 70 with a 72, which could have been better but for double bogeys at the 10th and 15th.

Mimi Rhodes, the leading Brit heading into the day after an opening-round 69, carded a 74 to sit in a big group tied in 19th place on one under, while Charley Hull is a shot further back, tied in 29th place, after she birdied the last for a 71.

New Zealand’s defending champion Lydia Ko slipped out of contention after posting a second successive 73 to sit two over, while American Lillia Vu, the 2023 Open champion, missed the cut after rounds of 74 and 77 left her seven over.