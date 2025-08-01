James Milner will wear number 20 at Brighton in memory of Diogo Jota

James Milner will wear the number 20 shirt at Brighton this season in memory of the late Diogo Jota, describing his former Liverpool team-mate as a “great friend”.

The Portuguese forward died aged 28 last month in a car crash, alongside his brother Andre Silva, just weeks after helping Liverpool clinch Premier League title glory.

Liverpool have retired the number 20 jersey worn by Jota in his five seasons at Anfield, three of them alongside Milner before the veteran England midfielder moved to Brighton in the summer of 2023.

With Carlos Baleba opting to have 17 on his back ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and vacating 20, Milner, who has been Brighton’s number six, has swooped in to pay a touching tribute to Jota.

“Once I heard Carlos was looking to change his number and 20 was available, I wanted to do it as a mark of respect and pay tribute to Diogo Jota,” Milner said on the club’s X channel.

“He was an amazing player who I was fortunate to play with and a great friend as well.

“It will be a great honour to wear his number in the Premier League this year.”

Milner – whose contract was extended by Brighton in June for another season, which will take him past his 40th birthday – was among a number of Jota’s former team-mates who attended his funeral in July.