England’s Chris Woakes set to miss rest of Oval Test with left shoulder injury

Chris Woakes is set to miss the rest of England’s fifth Test decider against India with a left shoulder injury.

Woakes left the field with his arm in a makeshift sling late on the first evening after taking a painful tumble at the boundary edge.

He immediately looked in serious trouble and England have confirmed he is unlikely to play any further role in the game, with bat or ball.

They have left some wriggle room by suggesting he will remain with the team for observation but it is hard to imagine the 36-year-old being pressed into action in anything short of an emergency.

A team spokesperson said: “England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the fifth Rothesay Test at the Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India.

“At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series.”