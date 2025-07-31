Txiki Begiristain leaves role as Manchester City director of foootball

Txiki Begiristain has left his role as director of football at Manchester City after 13 years with the club.

Begiristain announced he would be leaving the club in October 2024 and Hugo Viana is set to take over his role ahead of the new season.

The 60-year-old joined City back in 2012 and saw the club achieve 21 trophies during his reign, including seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups and their first Champions League.

Hugo Viana (right) will take over from Txiki Begiristain (Martin Rickett/PA)

City will celebrate Begiristain’s achievements around the Manchester derby on September 14, where he will be the special guest for the match.

Begiristain spent seven years as Barcelona’s technical director between 2003 and 2010 before joining City and played an important role during Pep Guardiola’s time in Spain as well as in England.

Guardiola previously said a part of him will leave when Begiristain decides to walk away.

He said: “Part of me is leaving, I would say.

“A friend of mine and one of the architects of one of the best teams ever from Barcelona, and now here.”