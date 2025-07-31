Max Verstappen confirms he is staying at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has confirmed for the first time that he will stay with Red Bull – after George Russell admitted he is on the brink of a new Mercedes contract.

Verstappen’s break clause from his Red Bull deal can no longer be activated, after his fourth-placed finish in Belgium last Sunday ensured he will not be lower than third in the world championship at the summer break which follows this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Asked at the Hungaroring if he can say for certain that he will be at Red Bull in 2026, Verstappen replied: “Yes. I never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about improving our performance, future ideas and next year and that is why I had nothing really to add.

“But I think it is time to stop all the rumours. For me, it was always quite clear that I was staying anyway and that was the general feeling in the team because we were always in discussion about what we could do with the car and when you’re not interested in staying, you stop talking about these kind of things, and I never did.”

Max Verstappen has ended rumours over his future (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mercedes have made little secret of their desire to sign the four-time world champion. As it stands, Russell – who despite a series of impressive performances this year – is without a deal for 2026.

Speaking prior to Verstappen, Russell, who it is understood has received a contract offer from Mercedes in the past week, said: “Conversations have started. We are now heading into the summer break.

“I have spoken a lot with (Mercedes CEO and team principal) Toto (Wolff) this week, but we have not spoken once about the contract because we are both trying to solve the performance and getting the team in the right place. And that is genuine.

“I want to go into the summer break and enjoy the only two weeks off I have in the year. I don’t want to be thinking about contracts.

“And there isn’t really a major time pressure now from my side, nor from Mercedes’ side, because of the Verstappen situation and I presume he is staying at Red Bull.

George Russell is set to sign a new deal at Mercedes (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Not that I was ever concerned about that but from the team’s perspective I guess that has an impact.

“From my side, I was never concerned I was going to lose my seat. I want to go into this weekend and try and get the team back on track and perform better than we have shown at the past six races. Then I am going to go straight on holiday for two weeks and do a week’s training and I want to enjoy that to be honest.”

It was then put to Russell, 27, that he will be driving for Mercedes next season, but it is now just a question of how his contract looks. He replied: “Yes, I guess so.”

Despite the continued speculation surrounding suggestions Verstappen could trade Red Bull for Mercedes, those close to the Russell camp have indicated for a number of weeks the 27-year-old is extremely confident of striking a contract extension.

Russell has scored 157 points to rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli’s 63 after 13 of the 24 rounds. Mercedes are third in the constructors’ standings, 296 points adrift of McLaren.