Lucas Paqueta eager to ‘play with a smile’ again as he is cleared of spot-fixing

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is looking forward to playing football “with a smile on his face” again after four spot-fixing charges against him which could have effectively finished his career were found not proven.

The Brazilian has been under investigation since August 2023, with the Football Association charging him in May 2024 with four alleged breaches of Rule E5.1, which relates to any attempt to improperly influence any aspect of a match.

It was alleged he deliberately attempted to receive a card in four Premier League games between November 2022 and August 2023.

A guilty verdict would likely have resulted in a ban well in excess of the 10-year penalty imposed on former Reading defender Kynan Isaac in 2022 for spot-fixing, but the charges, which Paqueta strenuously denied from the outset, were found not proven by an independent regulatory commission.

Paqueta learned the outcome on Friday. Two charges related to an alleged failure to co-operate with the FA were proven, with the FA stating that an appropriate sanction would be decided by the regulatory commission at the earliest opportunity.

For Paqueta, the decision has lifted a huge weight from his shoulders.

“Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations,” he said.

“I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

“To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything.”

The FA said it would not comment until the written reasons are published and it remains to be seen whether it will appeal or whether Paqueta will appeal against the two charges found proven.

Alastair Campbell, a partner at the law firm Level who led Paqueta’s legal team, said the FA’s case was built on “circumstantial evidence”.

He told the PA news agency: “A circumstantial evidence case is built on various strands of evidence and, as a lawyer, you look at those strands of evidence and consider where they are subject to question or attack. That’s how we approached it.”

Paqueta’s legal team also featured well-known sports law barrister Nick De Marco.

Campbell said there had not been detailed pleading on sanctions at the hearing but added the FA would have been looking for “north” of the 10-year ban imposed on Isaac.

Campbell revealed reports of unusual betting activity had been the “genesis” of the FA investigation. He said the FA had never claimed Paqueta had sought to benefit personally from the alleged misconduct.

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady welcomed the decision by the commission and said: “We are pleased Lucas has been cleared. He has maintained his innocence from the outset and as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady welcomed the decision on Paqueta (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the club, always giving everything.

“It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham.”

The matches the spot-fixing charges related to were the Hammers’ top-flight games against Leicester on November 12, 2022, Aston Villa on March 12, 2023, Leeds on May 21, 2023 and Bournemouth on August 12, 2023.