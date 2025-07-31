Lewis Hamilton has ‘absolute confidence’ in Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Lewis Hamilton said he has “absolute confidence” in Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur after it was announced the Frenchman had signed a new multi-year deal.

Vasseur’s position has been under scrutiny this season, with Ferrari yet to land a single win outside of Hamilton’s sprint victory in China in March.

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has even been linked with the job since he was ousted earlier this month.

Since his transfer from Mercedes, Hamilton has not landed a grand prix podium in Ferrari colours – a streak of 13 races – the deepest into the season he has ever gone without a top-three finish.

However, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the 40-year-old said: “I am always positive about Fred, and I have told everyone that. I told you before it was the right choice.

“Fred signed me here. He is completely different to (Mercedes team principal) Toto (Wolff) but in terms of characters they are both massive racers.

“The real positive when I worked with Toto was how he was able to utilise individuals and figure out how people work best and how to get the most out of someone.

“For me, he created me with freedom to be able to express myself the way I wanted to and that enabled me to be the best version of myself.

“Fred is similar in that respect. I am still trying to learn the way he works. But I have absolute confidence in Fred, as I have always said.”

Hamilton is sixth in the standings, 157 points off the championship pace and 30 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc. Ferrari are second in the constructors’ standings.

Hamilton said at last week’s round in Belgium that he had staged meetings with all of Ferrari’s key figures – including chairman John Elkann, CEO Benedetto Vigna and Vasseur – and submitted two documents outlining his vision as to why the Italian giants are not up to speed.

Ferrari’s last world drivers’ title came in 2007, with their most recent constructors’ crown the following year.

In a statement released ahead of the concluding round before the summer break, Ferrari said: “Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce that it has extended, with a multiple-year contract, its agreement with Fred Vasseur, who will continue as team principal for the coming Formula One seasons.

“Fred joined the Scuderia at the beginning of 2023, bringing with him extensive motorsport experience and a proven ability to develop talent and build competitive teams across all levels of racing. Since then, he has laid a solid foundation with the ambition of returning Ferrari to the top of Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the world championship ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Renewing Fred’s contract reflects Ferrari’s determination to build on the foundations laid so far. His ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions.

“Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement. The trust placed in him reflects the team’s confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve.”

Frenchman Vassuer, 57, continued: “I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.

“Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”