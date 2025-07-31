Forest sign Switzerland winger Dan Ndoye from Bologna

Nottingham Forest have signed Switzerland winger Dan Ndoye from Bologna.

The 24-year-old, who scored nine goals in a total of 41 appearances for Bologna last season, including their winner in the Coppa Italia final, has agreed a five-year deal.

Ndoye arrives for a fee reported to be around £34million.

Ndoye said: “I am really happy to have signed for the club. It is a really exciting time at Forest and I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of the project.

“It’s a really ambitious team with a fantastic history and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ndoye featured in all eight of Bologna’s Champions League matches last season and has made 22 senior appearances for his country.

He began his professional career in France with Nice and after spending two seasons on loan at Basel, he joined Bologna in the summer of 2023.

Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson said: “Dan is an exciting new addition to our squad and a player we have tracked extensively over a long period of time.

“We are delighted that he joins Nottingham Forest and continues his own ambitious journey here with us.”

Ndoye is Forest’s third summer signing following the arrivals of striker Igor Jesus and defender Jair Cunha, both from Brazilian side Botafogo, earlier this month, while England winger Morgan Gibbs-White signed a new three-year deal with the club last week having been linked with a move to Tottenham.